Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.82% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $329,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

