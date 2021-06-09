Lamden Price Reaches $0.0492 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $52,599.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

