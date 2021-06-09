Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James G. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 45,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,789. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

