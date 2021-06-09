Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYTSU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $883,000.

NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

