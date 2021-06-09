Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $100,000 Investment in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000.

Shares of SCAQU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

