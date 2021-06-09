Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $118,000 Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $796,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of PLMIU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.