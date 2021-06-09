Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $47,941.30 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,632.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $14,589.90.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 1,251,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.