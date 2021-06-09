Leah A. Goff Sells 2,624 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Winmark stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.96. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507. The company has a market capitalization of $747.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $202.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.90.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Winmark by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

