Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 284.30 ($3.71). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 6,434,203 shares.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,208 shares of company stock worth $618,478 and have sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

