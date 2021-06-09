Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

