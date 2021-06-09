Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

LEGN stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

