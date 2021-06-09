Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.95

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGRVF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.