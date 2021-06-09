Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 247.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,520 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE:LMND opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.63. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

