LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 4.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.22. 24,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,230,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $79,276,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

