LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 4.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.22. 24,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,230,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $79,276,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
