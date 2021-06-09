Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

