Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $98.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Life Storage traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

