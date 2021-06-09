Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 6,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,358,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

