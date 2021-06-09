Liminal BioSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 20,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,724% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNL. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

LMNL stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. Research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

