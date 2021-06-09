Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares valued at $128,432. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

