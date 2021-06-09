Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. 4,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

