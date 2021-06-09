Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,186 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,685.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66.

Shares of HCAT opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

