Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €245.60 ($288.94). Linde shares last traded at €240.00 ($282.35), with a volume of 1,000,708 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

Get Linde alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €242.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.