Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
About Línea Directa Aseguradora
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.