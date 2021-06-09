Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.89 on Monday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

