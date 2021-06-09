LINKA (LINKA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $449,786.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. LINKA has a market cap of $2.68 million and $449,786.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00068822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.13 or 0.00943191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.04 or 0.09300521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00050247 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.