Litentry Market Capitalization Achieves $79.64 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00009394 BTC on popular exchanges. Litentry has a market cap of $79.64 million and $7.09 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

