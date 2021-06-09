Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

