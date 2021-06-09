Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

