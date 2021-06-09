Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $421.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.35. 32,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $411.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

