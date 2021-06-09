London Security plc (LON:LSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 40

London Security plc (LON:LSC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LSC stock opened at GBX 2,500 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,385.95. London Security has a 12 month low of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).
London Security Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.