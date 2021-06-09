London Security plc (LON:LSC) Declares Dividend of GBX 40

London Security plc (LON:LSC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LSC stock opened at GBX 2,500 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,385.95. London Security has a 12 month low of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.