LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LMP stock opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 691.21. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

