Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 61,700 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. RLX Technology makes up about 0.5% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $309,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $16,913,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $17,513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 68,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

