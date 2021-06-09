Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Has $5.66 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 4.2% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

American Express stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

