Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

