LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.72.

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,107 shares of company stock valued at $17,684,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPLA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.07. 512,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,397. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.