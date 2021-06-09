LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.55

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

LSLPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded LSL Property Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

