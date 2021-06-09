Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 847 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

