Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Several analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

