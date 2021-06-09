Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $252.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

