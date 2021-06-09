Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

