Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 70,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.