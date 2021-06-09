M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

