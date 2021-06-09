MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce sales of $151.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $152.25 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $137.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $605.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $59.82. 461,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,377. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $208,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

