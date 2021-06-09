Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,505 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

