Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $10.12 Million in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cannae by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

