Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.