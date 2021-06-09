Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 4,869 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

