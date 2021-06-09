Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.
In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 2,216,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,511. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.