Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 2,216,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,511. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.