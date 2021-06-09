ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

ManTech International has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of MANT opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

