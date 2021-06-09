Manulife Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,532 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,046% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

MFC stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

