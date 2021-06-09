Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 281,900 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 281,900 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 3.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.38% of Cheniere Energy worth $70,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. 9,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

